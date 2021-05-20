Advertisement

Waterloo Community School District to make masks optional

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo schools announced on Thursday that masks will be optional after Gov. Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting mask mandates by schools.

The change is effective starting Thursday.

The Cedar Rapid Community School District also announced it plans to abide by the new law.

However, federal guidelines still require masks to be worn on school busses.

