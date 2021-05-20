Very humid, scattered rain again possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a day very similar to yesterday. Humidity remains high and there’s still a chance of showers and storms today. The first batch is really light, but will push through during the morning. Like yesterday, the heating of the day will probably generate some scattered storms again this afternoon, then dissipate later in the evening. Plan on highs into the 70s. Looking ahead, it’s more of the same for tomorrow, then only isolated opportunities for rainfall this weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the 80s and with high humidity, the heat index may briefly push 90. Early next week, storm chances continue and with a somewhat more organized opportunity, we can’t discount some stronger storms Monday or Tuesday.

