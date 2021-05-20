Advertisement

Scattered storms this afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a very similar to the pattern to yesterday. The afternoon hours look to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but with the heating of the day, scattered storms will be possible again through the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow will also start with a few showers, a break through the morning/early afternoon, with scattered storms in the evening. Highs tomorrow through will jump up into the 80s. Highs will likely be in the 80s this weekend, with pop-up storms possible in the afternoon/evening. We will also have higher humidity, which could bring in heat index values near 90.

