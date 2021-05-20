Maquoketa tube manufacturer pivots to meet stricter cleanliness demands

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maquoketa tube manufacturer unveiled a new addition to its facility that will allow it to meet stricter cleanliness demands from customers.

Dynamic Tube, Inc. is a manufacturer in Maquoketa that fabricates high-performance tubing and pipe parts used in the engine, fluid, and hydraulic systems. John Pawlowski, the company’s general manager, said stricter demands from customers forced them to think outside the box.

”Especially with new environmental standards, trying to increase energy efficiency within the engines themselves, there is a higher tolerance for cleanliness,” he explained. “And so we need to reduce the particles size that are within the tubes that we supply to our customers.”

That is why they came up with the Clean Line, a washing process to meet these new cleanliness standards, as well as an on-site lab with new software to analyze the component’s cleanliness and material.

”A lot of our customers are asking if we can start cleaning other parts that we do not currently produce for them,” Pawlowski added. “So I think there is a large opportunity for increased business as a result of this.”

The Clean Line will add 20 new jobs in the next year. Nic Hockenberry with the Jackson County Economic Alliance said he hopes that will attract people from all over to Maquoketa.

“We are positioned right between two major metro areas, with the Quad Cities to the south and Dubuque to the north, and we think these will be jobs that will be attractive to a wide variety of workers in the manufacturing field,” he mentioned.

Some of those jobs include welding, brazing and tacking. Jobs he recognizes, though, might be hard to fill initially.

”We have to work a little harder to fill positions as they open up in the area, but we think positions like those that will be offered by Dynamic Tube will be very attractive to the residence in this area,” Hockenberry said.

Pawlowski, on the other hand, emphasized the company’s goal of contributing to the counties success.

“The Clean Line represents a strong commitment we have to the Maquoketa community and Jackson County alike,” he said. “So we plan on staying for a long while and hopefully we continue to grow our business and develop more opportunities in the future.”

