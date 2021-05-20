Man in fifties makes life transformation by working out

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After tipping scales at about 500 pounds, Heath Thompson of Cedar Rapids started his weight loss journey in September of 2014. Through nutrition and hard work in the gym, Heath lost roughly 250 pounds.

“At my heaviest weight I actually don’t know. It’s rough when you go into I doctors office and the scale reads error,” Thompson said. “It’s one thing to loose the weight but how do you keep it off. The big thing is understanding and knowing there are peaks and valleys.”

In addition to hitting the gym hard, Heath had to mix up his workout routine like hitting the trails Palisades Kepler State Park where he can enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature and get a good workout in.

“I do a lot of different things now. I still have weights 4-5 times a week. Now that it’s nicer out I like to get out and go hiking,” Thompson said.

Heath’s weight loss journey has inspired many others to change their lives and begin their own journeys.

“I know that what I’ve been able to do and keep off not a lot of people have. So whether a person has 5 pounds to lose or they have 250 pounds to lose that is their journey and I know that my journey helps to inspire those people,” Thompson said. “I am happy about it I’m glad to help,”

