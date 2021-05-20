Advertisement

Linn County public buildings to reopen on June 7th

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County buildings will open back up to the public in a little under three weeks.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to have county buildings reopen on Monday, June 7th.

Members talked about having fewer waiting chairs or chairs roped off to keep social distancing.

The supervisors also discussed having a member of law enforcement in the building to make sure people stay peaceful as they wait to use county services and to make sure they don’t crowd the stairs.

“I think what we’re paying for is some peace of mind,” said Ben Rogers of the Linn County Board of Supervisors. “I think what we are paying for, if we are having some social distancing concerns that the officer can say, you can’t sit here in the stairwell or hallway, you need to find a more suitable location, it gives credence or weight to what our policies are.”

The mask mandate still remains in place in Linn County. Supervisors say that could also be a point of contention that an officer could help control when county buildings open.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
High school parent starts petition to lift capacity restrictions for graduation.
High school parents start petition to lift capacity restrictions for graduation
Dynamic Tube, Inc. plans to add 20 new jobs in the next year.
Maquoketa tube manufacturer pivots to meet stricter cleanliness demands
Vinton-Shellsburg soccer team has historic season in memory of lost teammate
In memory of lost teammate, Vinton-Shellsburg has historic season
School Bus
School districts determining plans for latest round of federal stimulus funding