Linn County public buildings to reopen on June 7th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County buildings will open back up to the public in a little under three weeks.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to have county buildings reopen on Monday, June 7th.

Members talked about having fewer waiting chairs or chairs roped off to keep social distancing.

The supervisors also discussed having a member of law enforcement in the building to make sure people stay peaceful as they wait to use county services and to make sure they don’t crowd the stairs.

“I think what we’re paying for is some peace of mind,” said Ben Rogers of the Linn County Board of Supervisors. “I think what we are paying for, if we are having some social distancing concerns that the officer can say, you can’t sit here in the stairwell or hallway, you need to find a more suitable location, it gives credence or weight to what our policies are.”

The mask mandate still remains in place in Linn County. Supervisors say that could also be a point of contention that an officer could help control when county buildings open.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.