Lifting Iowa City mask mandate expected to help local hotel industry

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I miss everybody being at the football games and basketball games,” said Scott Christiansen, a father of a University of Iowa graduate. “I’m anxious to see everybody getting back out again.”

“I miss quite a bit, it was not the normal routine,” said Tom Schulein of Iowa City.

Christiansen and Schulein were one of many people who said they were ready to see events in the downtown and people out and about after the city lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

“I feel comfortable,” said Christiansen.

Think Iowa City, the organization that pushes tourism in the area, said lifting this mandate made people feel safer to start gathering once more. Event coordinators were updating their guidelines to follow the CDC.

“More and more people were feeling comfortable getting out for leisure travel,” he said.

That leisure travel was key to helping the hard-hit hotel industry. He said it took a two-million-dollar hit due to the pandemic.

“We went from what would normally be about 70 percent nightly occupancy to around 10 percent, he said.

While Schamberger believed more people were going to be out and about this summer and fall, he said people needed to get vaccinated to continue moving forward and making people like Schulein feel safe.

“We don’t know much about the vaccine just yet,” he said. “We don’t know if somebody could spread it or who has been vaccinated. “I will just be safe than sorry.”

