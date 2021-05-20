Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milk to HACAP

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) received a large donation of shelf-stable milk to distribute to local food pantries.

Kemps, a local milk brand, has partnered with Hy-Vee to distribute the donations.

Overall, the company is giving 500,000 packs of “Giving Cow” milk to food banks in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

HACAP has received 35,000 packs which will go to food pantries in Cedar Rapids and nine other eastern Iowa counties.

“Everybody loves regular milk, but it does have a timeline on it,” said Kim Guardado, HACAP Director. “So, having shelf-stable milk allows us to use it for programs like the backpack program or get it into communities or to families that maybe don’t have refrigeration, not as much space. It allows us to be more versatile with providing that milk protein for families.”

The packs have a shelf life of up to 12 months.

