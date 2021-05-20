Advertisement

Iowa State extends women’s basketball coach Fennelly to 2027

FILE - Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly watches from the bench during the second half of an...
FILE - Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Ames, Iowa, in this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, file photo. Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Fennelly, who will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State, has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard says the extension should assure prospective recruits that Fennelly will be coach for the foreseeable future.

Fennelly will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State. He has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times.

The Cyclones reached the second round last season. They finished 17-11 and were fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6.

He picked up his 700th career victory in January.

