Advertisement

Iowa Senate passes constitutional amendment on abortion

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A constitutional amendment denying a woman’s right to an abortion in Iowa is one step closer to reality.

The State Senate passed the amendment in a 30 to 18 vote on Wednesday after the House passed it in January.

The amendment will still need approval in a separately-elected legislature and a public vote before the constitution changes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Collins Aerospace collaborating on campus to support space flight
Collins Aerospace collaborating on campus to support space flight
Cedar Falls mask mandate set to expire
Cedar Falls mask mandate set to expire
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial