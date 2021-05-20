Iowa Senate passes constitutional amendment on abortion
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A constitutional amendment denying a woman’s right to an abortion in Iowa is one step closer to reality.
The State Senate passed the amendment in a 30 to 18 vote on Wednesday after the House passed it in January.
The amendment will still need approval in a separately-elected legislature and a public vote before the constitution changes.
