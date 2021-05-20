Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 more cases Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported five more COVID-19-related deaths and 233 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 370,154 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,018 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,088 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,748,006 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 11.2 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,286,083 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,641,662 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 146 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 25 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 24 are on ventilators.

This comes as Gov. Reynolds signed a bill Thursday morning prohibiting cities, counties and schools from implementing mask mandates.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

