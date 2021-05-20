Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing into law a bill that expands Iowa's charter school...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing into law a bill that expands Iowa's charter school rules, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has ended the 2021 session nearly three weeks later than expected after Republican lawmakers completed negotiations over a complex tax plan.

By approving the tax changes, legislators added to a host of other conservative priorities they passed, ranging from restricting voting rights to expanding gun access.

Throughout the session, which ended late Wednesday night, Republicans used their large majorities in the House and Senate to push through many bills with little or no Democratic support.

For months, Democrats also complained that Republicans refused to require masks or report coronavirus infections.

In a statement, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rep. Ross Willburn said:

“This is an unprecedented moment where we had the opportunity to address the big challenges and make sure everyone in our state recovers from the pandemic stronger than before. But Iowa Republicans made a choice to ignore this moment and ignore the real challenges Iowa families and small businesses are facing. Instead, they chose to pursue the most divisive and partisan agenda possible.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway
Plane crash wreckage in Johnson County.
Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 more cases Thursday
Waterloo Community School District to make masks optional
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial continues with day 2 of testimony