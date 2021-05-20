Iowa City schools moves to optional face mask policy after Gov. Reynolds signs new law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District is making face coverings optional after Gov. Reynolds sign House File 847 into law early Thursday morning.

The district is the latest in eastern Iowa to issue an update on their mask policy after the new law was announced.

Starting immediately face coverings are optional for students, staff and visitors at Iowa City schools.

“While face coverings are no longer required, we strongly encourage families to have their students wear a face covering, especially if they have not received the COVID-19 vaccination,” the district wrote in a statement on its website. “We also recommend that staff continue to wear face coverings while at work and social distancing is not possible or when staff are in group settings. Bullying and harassment of individuals who choose whether or not to wear a face covering will not be tolerated.”

The Cedar Rapids Community School District and Waterloo schools made similar announcements Thursday morning.

