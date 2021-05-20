Advertisement

Iowa City schools moves to optional face mask policy after Gov. Reynolds signs new law

Iowa City Community School District is hoping to start online, but as it waits for the state to...
Iowa City Community School District is hoping to start online, but as it waits for the state to make a decision on its waiver, it is already making plans to start after Labor Day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District is making face coverings optional after Gov. Reynolds sign House File 847 into law early Thursday morning.

The district is the latest in eastern Iowa to issue an update on their mask policy after the new law was announced.

Starting immediately face coverings are optional for students, staff and visitors at Iowa City schools.

“While face coverings are no longer required, we strongly encourage families to have their students wear a face covering, especially if they have not received the COVID-19 vaccination,” the district wrote in a statement on its website. “We also recommend that staff continue to wear face coverings while at work and social distancing is not possible or when staff are in group settings. Bullying and harassment of individuals who choose whether or not to wear a face covering will not be tolerated.”

The Cedar Rapids Community School District and Waterloo schools made similar announcements Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway
Plane crash wreckage in Johnson County.
Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

Latest News

The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
What Iowa’s new mask law means for schools, businesses and cities
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 more cases Thursday