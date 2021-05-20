Advertisement

Hit or miss showers continue

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few pop up showers and storms will be likely this evening, but as had been the case with our current pattern, these will remain spotty and light with plenty of areas staying dry.

Rainfall totals up to about a quarter-inch are possible in areas that see isolated thunderstorms. Scattered shower chances stick around on Friday as well with afternoon/evening storms possible once again.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s Friday with low to mid 80s possible this weekend and a continued muggy feel.

