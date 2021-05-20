Advertisement

High school parents start petition to lift capacity restrictions for graduation

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -A group of high school parents want the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in downtown Cedar Rapids to lift occupancy restrictions for high school graduation ceremonies.

Shannon Gorman and Rosemary O’Hara both have seniors at Linn Mar High School in Marion. Right now, they say each student gets 3 tickets for graduation at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, coming up on May 30th. After the updated CDC guidelines and changes to local mandates, they’re hoping they won’t have to choose between family members to attend graduation.

After seeing the new CDC guidelines and talking with other families, Gorman says she decided to start an online petition. It calls for VenuWorks, which operates the PowerHouse, to lift the restrictions on how many people can come to graduation for all area schools.

As of Wednesday evening, the petition has more than 500 signatures.

The parents say they want consistency between regulations for different events at the venue, such as an upcoming concert they say appears to have no seating restrictions. “One of the parents posted the Baby Shark event, and we went out and looked and you could buy tickets anywhere, there’s no restriction. And it’s 8 days after our graduation. And I just don’t feel like there’s consistency in the restrictions,” says Gorman.

Linn-Mar District officials say the venue tells all metro schools holding graduations the number of people allowed inside for graduation.

The parents say, after this unusual year for students, they’d like to give them as close to a normal ceremony as possible. “Those of us that have been vaccinated, and have followed all the protocols, we’ve now been told that it’s okay. So let’s, make it okay, and if I need to wear a mask I’ll wear a mask, that’s fine. But I just would like my parents see their granddaughter graduate,” says Gorman.

”We had about 11 come in a couple years ago pre-COVID. So I have two siblings that are coming, and our three other kids, so if I only have three tickets, it’ll be the kids are drawing straws,” says O’Hara.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is also holding graduation ceremonies at the PowerHouse.

In a statement to KCRG-TV9, the district said: “Given the new CDC guidelines, CRCSD is in collaboration with Alliant Energy PowerHouse to assess graduation seating capacity. More information will be forthcoming.”

KCRG-TV9 reached out to Venuworks, the group that operates the arena, and they declined to comment on the graduation ceremonies. The venue’s website details its health and safety protocols for returning to hosting live events here.

