Advertisement

GRAPHIC: In search of 2 Capitol riot suspects, FBI releases new videos

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video included in this story may disturb.

(CNN) - Two new videos of the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol were released by the FBI.

Authorities are hoping the footage will help identify two suspects.

One of them is seen trying to tear off an officer’s gas mask and then hitting officers with a baton. The other suspect is shown punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles.

Anyone with information on these suspects, or anyone else involved with the riot is asked to call 1-800 CALL FBI or go to fbi.gov.

More than 425 people have been arrested since the siege.

The Justice Department reports more than 125 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway
Plane crash wreckage in Johnson County.
Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview
Lego is unveiling an LGBTQ set.
Lego unveils new LGBTQ set
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 more cases Thursday
Chicago is dealing with a rash of shootings of children and teens.
108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago