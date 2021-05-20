Early voting begins for Johnson County Board of Supervisors opening

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Early voting began on Wednesday to fill an open spot on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

The candidates are Democrat Jon Green of Lone Tree, Republican Phil Hemingway of West Liberty, and Independent Brian Campbell of Iowa City.

Election day for this race will be June 8th.

They are running to replace Janelle Rettig, who resigned in mid-April. She said she decided to resign as the pandemic was concluding. Rettig also said Lyme disease was causing her health issues and that she needed to focus on reducing stress and pain.

Rettig has been on the board since 2009.

