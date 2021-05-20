Advertisement

Deputy talks surveillance video in day 2 of testimony in Bahena Rivera trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, left, listens to testimony as one of his defense attorneys Jennifer...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, left, listens to testimony as one of his defense attorneys Jennifer Frese is at right. During his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Rivera is charged with first-degree in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool)(JIM SLOSIAREK | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Day two of testimony in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial is underway.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts went missing in July 2018 while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera led authorities to her body at a Poweshiek County cornfield weeks later.

On Thursday the court heard from law enforcement who worked on investigating Tibbetts’ disappearance.

Powesheik County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Kivi took the stand first. He talked about what led to authorities narrowing down the general location of Tibbetts’ run, including surveillance video from someone’s home.

“We had a team of law enforcement officers reviewing video from all kinds of places,” Deputy Kivi said. “In that particular video, the officers picked up on a Chevy Malibu that was seen in that area.”

Deputy Kivi later pulled over a vehicle matching the description. The vehicle lead them to Bahena Rivera. He said Bahena Rivera also showed him a document as a birth certificate that had his full name and birthdate.

During that interview, Kivi asked Bahena Rivera questions, took pictures of him and the vehicle, and then let him go.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys asked Deputy Kivi about the search for Tibbetts.

He explained it concentrated in the southeastern portion of the county due to the last known location of her cell phone.

Attorneys brought up a couple of people who lived in that area, including Wayne Cheney.

We’ve previously reported Cheney entered guilty pleas for stalking in the past, but police cleared him in Tibbetts case.

Watch continuing coverage of the trial here.

