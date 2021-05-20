Day 1 wrapped up in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, first witnesses called

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their opening statement, prosecutors painted a picture of the events they believe lead up to Mollie Tibbetts’ disappearance in July of 2018.

They said she was being followed by Cristhian Bahena Rivera while she was running and that Bahena Rivera was driving a black Chevy Malibu at the time.

“He admitted that he found her attractive, that she was ‘hot’ in his words. And he admitted that he circled back to take a second look,” said State Prosecutor Bart Klaver.

Klaver explained that Bahena Rivera told investigators he chased after Mollie and when she threatened to call the police, he became angry and blacked out. Klaver went on to say Bahena Rivera told investigators he later remembered Tibbetts was in his trunk, so he took her to the cornfield where officers ended up finding her body more than a month later.

The defense declined to give an opening statement allowing the state to call their first witness right away.

The first witness of the trial was Blake Jack, Tibbet’s boyfriend’s brother. He testified that Tibbet’s lived with him and his fiancé along with her boyfriend, his brother Dalton, in Brooklyn. Blake said Tibbetts was home alone dogsitting at the time she went missing, as everyone else was away for work.

We then heard from Tibbett’s boyfriend Dalton Jack, who said he was working construction in Dubuque when Mollie disappeared. He was questioned by the defense on his timeline and why he couldn’t remember many details.

“And you want the man who did this brought to justice right,” Assistant Attorney Scott Brown asked him.

“Yes,” Jack replied.

He went on to say that he did not want to testify in this trial because he did not want to be in the same room as Bahena Rivera, who he believes is guilty.

Jack also admitted to cheating on Tibbetts more than once but said she was the love of his life despite the issues they had. Jack said as early as a month before Mollie’s disappearance they talked about breaking up. He was dismissed for the day but was asked to stick around as he may be asked to testify again in this trial.

We also heard from Bahena Rivera’s cousin Arely Nunez-Lorenzna, who said she bought him a black Chevy Malibu that he made payments to her every month. She said the last time she saw him was in July of 2018, the same month Mollie went missing. She remembers talking to Bahena Rivera about a date he was going to be going on with a woman, but she did not remember the woman’s name.

That’s where things wrapped up on Wednesday, the trial will continue Thursday morning at 8:30 A.M.

To watch Day 1 of the trial, see the video below:

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.