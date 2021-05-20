Collins Aerospace collaborating on campus to support space flight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace is expanding its operations onto a spaceport.

The company announced on Wednesday it’s working together with Houston Airports to build a campus to support spaceflight. The airport manages and operates Houston Spaceport.

The new campus will also host Houston’s first spaceflight incubator. That will allow start-ups and universities to collaborate on solving critical space technology challenges.

