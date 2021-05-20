Collins Aerospace collaborating on campus to support space flight
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace is expanding its operations onto a spaceport.
The company announced on Wednesday it’s working together with Houston Airports to build a campus to support spaceflight. The airport manages and operates Houston Spaceport.
The new campus will also host Houston’s first spaceflight incubator. That will allow start-ups and universities to collaborate on solving critical space technology challenges.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.