Cedar Rapids schools removing capacity limits for graduation ceremonies at Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) high school graduation ceremonies being held at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse will no longer have capacity limits.

According to an email distributed to CRCSD families, the following changes have been made:

  • Capacity limits are no longer being enforced during ceremonies.
  • Allotted tickets are no longer being required by attendees.
  • Patrons will seat themselves as general admission in the upper concourse balcony.
  • Masks are optional.
  • CRCSD will maintain social distancing seating plans for students and staff on the floor level.

The move comes after a group of Linn-Mar School District high school parents started an online petition calling for the Alliant Energy PowerHouse to lift graduation occupancy restrictions.

The ceremonies for Jefferson, Kennedy, and Washington high schools will be held in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Center. The Metro High School ceremony will be held at the Doubletree Convention Center.

Friends and family members who are not attending in-person may watch ceremonies on KCRG 9.2 and through live streams, detailed below:

Kennedy High School, Thursday, May 27th, at 7:00 P.M. Click here for the live stream.

Washington High School, Friday, May 28th, 7:00 P.M. Click here for the live stream.

Metro High School, Saturday, May 29th, 2:00 P.M. Click here for the live stream.

Jefferson High School Saturday, May 29th, 7:00 P.M. Click here for the live stream.

