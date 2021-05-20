Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart lifts mask mandate

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart lifted the city’s mask mandate on Thursday.

According to a press release, the lift was made to “comply with the newly enacted state law formally removing local control of mask requirements.”

Private businesses will continue to have the right to require masks within their locations. 

The City of Cedar Rapids is encouraging those who are unvaccinated to continue to wear masks, social distance, and stay home if they are sick.

The lift comes after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law banning local entities from requiring face masks.

