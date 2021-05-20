Advertisement

Cedar Falls mask mandate set to expire

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The current Cedar Falls mask mandate will expire at midnight on Wednesday.

The city council voted on Tuesday to dismiss it.

People are still welcome to wear a mask and private businesses, schools, universities, libraries, and organizations may still require them.

The city says staff with Cedar Falls Youth Camps will release safety guidelines soon.

The mandate originally passed on September 8, 2020, and required anyone within city limits to wear a face-covering in public settings when unable to remain six or more feet apart from others with exemptions made for health or public safety reasons.

