Advertisement

Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation designed to combat anti-Asian violence.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign into law legislation to combat anti-Asian violence.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed the House by a vote of 364-to-62. All of the “no” votes came from Republicans.

Biden previously voiced support for the bill, which soared through the Senate last month with a 94-to-1 vote.

The legislation calls for creating a new Justice Department position that would speed up the review of possible COVID-19 based hate crimes and incidents.

Hate has no place in America – and I look forward to making that clear this afternoon by signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway
Plane crash wreckage in Johnson County.
Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Ex-Iowa youth counselor allowed to withdraw guilty plea
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media
All-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford’s big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace all-electric Lightning