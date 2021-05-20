LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial continues with day 2 of testimony

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys will question more witnesses on Thursday in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial.

He’s charged with first degree murder, accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

Police said he stabbed Tibbetts to death before dumping her body in a cornfield.

The state presented their opening statements Wednesday before calling witnesses.

The defense declined to give an opening statement, allowing the state to call their first witness right away.

Several witnesses took the stand including Mollie’s boyfriend Dalton Jack along with his brother Blake Jack.

Tibbetts was living with them at the time of her murder back in 2018.

Other witnesses included Bahena Rivera’s cousin, who said she bought him the Black Chevy Malibu he allegedly followed Tibbetts in.

The trial will continue Thursday morning at 8:30 in Davenport.

