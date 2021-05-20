Advertisement

108 children shot, 16 killed so far this year in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - There’s a new push to end the high number of shootings targeting children and teens in Chicago.

As of last week, 108 of the shooting victims in the city so far this year have been children. Of those shot, 16 have died.

A 13-year-old boy riding his bike in McKinley Park and a 15-year-old girl walking her dog in Washington Park are two of the most recent children to be killed or injured by gun violence.

A sign near 60th and King Drive reads, “Respect Life.”

“Us adding more police to the city has not worked,” said 20th Ward Alderman Jeanette Taylor. “We have to reimagine what safety is.”

With summer around the corner, community advocates worry about what is to come.

On the west side, Greater St. John Bible Church is among those that offer programming for those in the neighborhood.

However, the pandemic is limiting how many children they can take in.

“We will continue our after school, which we will transition into summer camp,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “Of course, that’s only 25 children, because we have to be able to social distance. The city must find places to invest money, where there can be some viable options for these kids to hang out and be safe.”

For Taylor, the question is clear, but the answer remains elusive.

“I’m an ’80s baby. I played double Dutch. I did jacks. I blew bubbles,” Taylor said. “I could sit on my porch in peace, and that’s not what we have now. We have a city in chaos. So how does government work together with community to put plans together to help keep everybody protected?”

The 15-year-old girl who was shot while walking her dog is recovering at the hospital. Her mother says one bullet was left in her lower back for now.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Governor Reynolds signs new law banning face mask mandates
Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway
Plane crash wreckage in Johnson County.
Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

Latest News

Kemps donating 35,000 Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Kemps donating 35,000 packs of Giving Cow milks to HACAP
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview
Lego is unveiling an LGBTQ set.
Lego unveils new LGBTQ set
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 more cases Thursday