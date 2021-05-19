Advertisement

With hopes of growing the sport, Lacrosse club starts in eastern Iowa

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeff Kueter started the Kingfisher Lacrosse club in Solon this year to fill a big hole in this part of the state.

“Well it starts with my daughter. I moved here from Washington DC with her. She is a lacrosse player and I made her promise and she will be able to play,” Kueter said.

The popularity of the sport of Lacrosse has grown fast in the US and even in the Midwest with bordering states Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri all having sanctioned high school Lacrosse.

“We are basically like Soccer was in the 80s.” Kueter said. “It Is a club sport that is growing in popularity and other parts of the country,”

In its first year Kingfisher Lacrosse already has over 80 players from age 5 to high school age quickly learning the fundamentals of the sport.

