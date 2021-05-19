University of Iowa lifts mask mandate following CDC guidance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday it is revising its face covering policy to align with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

Starting Thursday, fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in university buildings or while on campus, except where required by state or federal guidelines.

This comes after Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague lifted the city’s mask mandate. The city still stresses that people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.