Univ. of Northern Iowa graduate with rare condition makes history

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - A recent University of Northern Iowa college graduate with a rare condition is making history.

Sarah Boury, 24, from Ankeny was born with one lung and a condition called tracheoesophageal fistula. She lost her hearing before she turned one.

Despite all of this, she graduated from high school and attended UNI.

Earlier this month, she became the first university graduate with her condition.

“You can go far in life if you think about what you can do over what you can’t do,” Sarah Boury said.

Sarah earned degrees in family studies and social work.

