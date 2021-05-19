Advertisement

Suspect in Iowa girl’s murder had been paroled weeks earlier

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection with the murder of Breasia Terrell.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records show Iowa granted an early release from prison to a repeat offender just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl.

The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security facility in March 2020.

The board determined he was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law abiding citizen.” A parole order signed by board chair Helen Miller says “there is a reasonable probability” that Dinkins can be released without harming the community.

Less than four months after his release, Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment complex, shot her to death and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

