Scattered storms possible the rest of the day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect cloudy skies as we start the afternoon, with drizzle at times. Scattered rain and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening, moving south to north.

General thunderstorms possible with the potential of thunder, lightning, and heavy downpours. If you do get under a heavy downpour, you may see a quick quarter of an inch of rain, but many may not see rain today. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s.

A few showers may linger through the overnight hours, with a very similar pattern to today through the end of the week with the potential of scattered storms. Highs by Friday will be in the 80s. Expect a warm and humid weekend with highs in the mid-80s and the chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening.

