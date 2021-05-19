Scattered showers & storms continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for rain and a few thunderstorms continue over the next few days.

General thunderstorms are possible this evening with the potential of thunder, lightning, and heavy downpours. If you do get under a heavy downpour, you may see a quick quarter of an inch of rain, but many will continue to see spotty showers or even stay dry. Temperatures slowly warm as we approach the weekend, into the mid 70s on Thursday and around 80 by Friday.

This weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s and heat index values even warmer thanks to added humidity.

