Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflict over the new federal health guidance for mask-wearing has reached the halls of Congress.

Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, and that is stoking tensions with majority Democrats who still requiring masks despite updated guidance from federal health officials.

The GOP lawmakers opted to keep their mask off during votes Tuesday.

Some took particular care to stand in the well of the House to ensure that spectators and colleagues could see them.

Seven Republican lawmakers will be getting a warning, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press. Three will be fined $500.

