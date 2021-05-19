Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

