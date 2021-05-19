Advertisement

Opening statements to begin in Bahena Rivera murder trial Wednesday

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning in the trial for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts nearly three years ago.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts death.

Police said Tibbetts, 20, was attacked while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018.

Investigators found her body in a rural Powesheik county field five weeks later.

Jury selection wrapped up in Davenport on Monday. The jury includes 15 people, 12 jurors and three alternates.

Of those, eight are women and seven are men. Fourteen of the jurors are Caucasian and one of the women is Hispanic.

The trial is expected to last about ten days.

Bahena Rivera’s immigration status and language barriers are expected to come up at his trial.

TV9 talked to Defense attorney Eric Tindal who has no connection to the case. He said the language barrier could potentially cause a delay.

“It really depends on the translation service,” Tindal said. “Most translators at this time are able to do simultaneous translation. So they will be translating what the English speaker is saying almost at the same time that it’s being said. So it hopefully will not create significant delay, but sometimes that does slow down the process.”

The trial was moved to the Scott County Courthouse due to COVID-19 concerns.

