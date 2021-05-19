Need for lifeguards to safely open some city pools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the city held a job fair to try and fill 45 open lifeguard positions and other Parks and Recreations jobs.

City leaders said the reason for the lack of lifeguards was because of the pandemic. Those new hires would be working at Bever, Ellis, and Jones pools. Those pools were expected to open later in the season because of COVID-19. Each year, the city loses a third of its workers and didn’t have a 2020 season to backfill 2019. The city has increased pay to $12 an hour and reimburse $120 for getting their lifeguard certificate. At least 20 applications have come in.

“If we don’t get there, we won’t be able to open those pools safely,” said Parks and Rec Director Scott Hock. “We would have to start looking at what we could open and have to make some adjustments in schedules.”

People who want to apply can head to the city’s website.

