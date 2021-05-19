Advertisement

Need for lifeguards to safely open some city pools

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the city held a job fair to try and fill 45 open lifeguard positions and other Parks and Recreations jobs.

City leaders said the reason for the lack of lifeguards was because of the pandemic. Those new hires would be working at Bever, Ellis, and Jones pools. Those pools were expected to open later in the season because of COVID-19. Each year, the city loses a third of its workers and didn’t have a 2020 season to backfill 2019. The city has increased pay to $12 an hour and reimburse $120 for getting their lifeguard certificate. At least 20 applications have come in.

“If we don’t get there, we won’t be able to open those pools safely,” said Parks and Rec Director Scott Hock. “We would have to start looking at what we could open and have to make some adjustments in schedules.”

People who want to apply can head to the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance
A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air,...
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is lead into the courtroom for his initial court appearance, Wednesday,...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning

Latest News

LeShawn Smith decorates a cake at Shawnniecakes in Cedar Rapids on May 16, 2021.
Grants from $28B Restaurant Revitalization Fund in high demand
Shawnniecakes
Small Business Administration reports great demand for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants
4 H students to raise chickens and learn about food insecurity
4-H students to raise chickens and learn about food insecurity
Mulgrew's Tavern in downtown East Dubuque is celebrating 100 years of being open for business.
Creating tradition around footlong chili dogs: famous East Dubuque bar celebrates 100 years in business