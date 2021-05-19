Advertisement

Kirkwood to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Iowa City Wednesday

(Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College will hold its second free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Iowa City on Wednesday.

The college said it’s offering the Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older. Those who are 12-17 years old need a parent’s consent.

A pre-vaccination screening and consent form will need to be filled out at the appointment. Those looking to receive a vaccine should bring their insurance card.

The clinic is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Iowa City Campus on Lower Muscatine Road.

To fill out the form and schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare
Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states.
As COVID-19 cases fall, teens urged to get vaccinated
FILE — Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announced Tuesday that he has lifted the local mask mandate...
Following CDC's lead, Iowa City mayor lifts mask mandate
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules