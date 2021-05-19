Kirkwood to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Iowa City Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College will hold its second free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Iowa City on Wednesday.

The college said it’s offering the Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older. Those who are 12-17 years old need a parent’s consent.

A pre-vaccination screening and consent form will need to be filled out at the appointment. Those looking to receive a vaccine should bring their insurance card.

The clinic is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Iowa City Campus on Lower Muscatine Road.

To fill out the form and schedule an appointment, click here.

