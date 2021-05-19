Advertisement

Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 284 more cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 284 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 369,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,013 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,033 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,745,918 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard reports 1,275,754 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That means 40 percent of the state is now fully vaccinated. A total of 2,624,027 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 145 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 35 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 44 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

