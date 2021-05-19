Iowa House advances tax reform bill, awaits Gov. Reynolds signature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa House has advanced a bill that would promise a billion dollars in tax cuts over 8 years.

It now awaits Governor Reynolds’ signature.

The measure will shift the state’s mental health funding from property taxes to state funding, saving an estimated $100 million in property taxes.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Iowa (NAMI) believes the change may help provide better services for those in need.

“It’s really, really not working anymore,” NAMI Iowa Executive Director Peggy Huppert said. “So, we’re really excited to see the state step up and make an investment, and the increased accountability and statewide equity that will come with that. I’m very excited that this is going to mean a major advancement in mental health programs and services.”

The Governor’s Office calls the legislation a win for Iowans and addresses the “critical need in our state.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.