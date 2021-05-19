Advertisement

Iowa governor signs charter school expansion into law

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a measure that expands Iowa’s charter school rules, allowing groups to set up such schools by applying directly to the state and bypassing local school boards.

Reynolds said Wednesday that she called for the change after disagreeing with some public school districts during the coronavirus pandemic over whether children should be required to be in classrooms as the virus continued to spread or wear masks. Reynolds said she heard from parents who wanted more choices than offered by traditional public schools.

Opponents of the bill said it will shift tax dollars away from public schools to charter schools that have less oversight, accountability and transparency.

