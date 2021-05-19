Advertisement

Illinois prison term loomed for suspect in Iowa girl’s death

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa parolee tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.

Henry Dinkins indicated during a hearing last July 7 that he would accept a deal to plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Bureau County, Illinois and be sentenced to eight years.

A prosecutor says Dinkins said he needed more time to get his affairs in order and a hearing was scheduled for July 22 for him to enter his plea.

Police say that on early July 10, Dinkins kidnapped 10-year-old Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment where she was staying the night and later shot her to death.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare

Latest News

(File Photo)
Iowa governor signs charter school expansion into law
(Mike O'Brien/KCRG)
University of Iowa lifts mask mandate following CDC guidance
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., puts her mask back on after a news conference on Capitol...
Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway