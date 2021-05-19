Humid today, some scattered storms possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on temperatures to be warmer when compared to yesterday, likely into the mid-70s. There may be a few pop-up storms in the area this afternoon into the early evening hours. While most areas will stay dry, those that get underneath one of the pop-up storms may pick up a quick quarter inch of rain. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, a few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm may occur, especially the farther west you go. This general pattern repeats itself through Friday with a few more scattered storms possible. This weekend, warmer temperatures and building humidity may also lead to some isolated pop-up storms each afternoon. Plan on weekend highs into the 80s with the heat index approaching 90 due to the high humidity.

