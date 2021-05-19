Great Harvest Bread Company working to expand after surviving tough year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It’s starting to come back up more and more all the time,” says Owner of Great Harvest Bread Company, Dion Willliams.

Williams says keeping their ovens on during the pandemic wasn’t easy and they almost didn’t make it through payroll in December. However, business is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

With vaccinations and restrictions easing, Williams says more people are getting out and enjoying inside services again. And the long-time dream of opening a second location in town could soon become reality.

In addition, Williams says they went three months without a single catering job which accounts for around 1/3 of their revenue. But he says catering is picking up, likely because other area businesses are resuming in-person meetings.

For four years, they’ve looked to expand near Westdale Mall. He says banks were originally hesitant to invest, but now they’ve started to work with supportive lenders.

“I’d like it to happen sooner rather than later, but it’s going to happen. So I’m going the landlord will be able to hold out long enough for us to get everything in place so we can get that spot,” says Williams.

Compared to last May, Williams says business is up 50%. The goal is to have the new location open within the next four months after being shot down by lenders during the core of the pandemic.

In addition, people are dining in more. But getting to this point wasn’t easy and there were times the future wasn’t clear. A year ago, there were days only a few customers would come into his location near Lindale Mall.

Brett Nagel is the Chief Credit Officer at Community Savings Bank. He says the uncertainty of the pandemic early on is one reason banks held back from supporting business expansion. But now he sees lots of opportunity for growth as things return to normal.

“I think its as good of time as any and I think if somebody is thinking about expanding or starting a small business I think it’s a wonderful time to get your business plan put together and seek out a lender,” says Nagel.

Nagel says while it will be a challenge for some, exciting times are ahead for businesses who were able to withstand the pandemic.

Great Harvest Bread hopes to get their loan approved within the next month so they can begin renovations.

They’re also keeping masks as a requirement inside the store for now.

