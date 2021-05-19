Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire damaged a Theisen’s store in Coralville early Wednesday morning.

Fire at Theisen’s at 100 Westcor Drive in Coralville at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday

Officials said the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the store. There was also light smoke and water damage. The fire was contained to a small area in the stock room.

The store’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire before fire crews arrived.

Officials said the fire was determined to be accidental, but remains under investigation.

The damage was estimated to be around $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.