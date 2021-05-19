Advertisement

Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Coralville Theisen’s store

(KFDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire damaged a Theisen’s store in Coralville early Wednesday morning.

Fire at Theisen’s at 100 Westcor Drive in Coralville at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday

Officials said the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the store. There was also light smoke and water damage. The fire was contained to a small area in the stock room.

The store’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire before fire crews arrived.

Officials said the fire was determined to be accidental, but remains under investigation.

The damage was estimated to be around $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare
Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
Virus dispute could force Iowa schools leader out of job
12 to 15-year-olds can now get the COVID shot, and experts say that can help reach herd...
Iowa reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 284 more cases
Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key at Iowa slaying trial
Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical...
Dubuque police looking for suspect allegedly involved in physical altercation