Advertisement

Dubuque police looking for suspect allegedly involved in physical altercation

Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical...
Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical altercation that took place early Sunday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical altercation that took place early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 1st Street and Main Street at about 1:47 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dubuque police, or submit information at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare
Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial underway
Owner Dion Williams says business is up 50% compared to last May.
Great Harvest Bread Company working to expand after surviving tough year
Senate Republicans approved a $20 million budget increase for the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Iowa lawmakers approve $20 million budget boost for Department of Corrections
A recent University of Northern Iowa college graduate with a rare condition is making history.
Univ. of Northern Iowa graduate with rare condition makes history