Dubuque police looking for suspect allegedly involved in physical altercation
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical altercation that took place early Sunday morning.
Police said the incident happened at 1st Street and Main Street at about 1:47 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dubuque police, or submit information at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
