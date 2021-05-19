Creating tradition around footlong chili dogs: famous East Dubuque bar celebrates 100 years in business

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - Terry DeStefano has been crossing the bridge from Iowa to Illinois to go to Mulgrew’s Tavern in East Dubuque for most of her life.

”I would say it was around 45 years ago and, back in those days, it was head east from Dubuque and we came over and had chili dogs,” she said. “They tasted pretty good at two o’clock in the morning; they still taste pretty darn good.”

For DeStefano, enjoying the bar’s famous footlong chili dogs has become something she looks forward to doing with her family.

“This has been a family tradition to come here for Mother’s Day,” she recalled. “We work in the yard all day and then go to Mulgrew’s for footlongs.”

Those chili dogs have kept Mulgrew’s in business for 100 years. Dalene Temperley, who currently owns the place, said she would have never thought it possible when she first started working at the bar.

“My dad came to me and said, ‘Can you learn how to make the chili and start doing prep work?’,” she mentioned. “And so I started doing that at the age of 17 and have been making the chili ever since.”

In 100 years, tthe family-owned business has endured a lot: floods, a global pandemic, and even a scary incident while celebrating Mulgrew’s 90th birthday.

”We had a 1920′s party here, which was kind of put off a little bit because some woman lost her breaks, came off our hill and hit the front of the building the weekend of our party,” she mentioned.

That is why she said they deserve to celebrate in a big way this year, probably as big as its footlong chili dog.

”We have a big street party planned, we are going to block off part of the street back here and the parking lot along side of the building and we are going to have some bands,” she explained. “And hopefully lots of things for people to do and just be here all day with us and celebrate.”

As they cherish how far they have come, Temperley said she looks forward to what the next 100 years will bring. For her, she hopes her grandchildren will take over the business and keep the family tradition alive.

DeStefano, on the other hand, plans on visiting Mulgrew’s as long as she possibly can. “I wish that I had grandchildren and that when they grow up they can still come to Mulgrew’s,” she added.

