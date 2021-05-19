Advertisement

Cedar Rapids city facilities to reopen to the public July 6

FILE — The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The City of Cedar Rapids announced Tuesday that its city facilities currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen beginning July 6.

Shortly after welcoming visitors inside its buildings again, the Cedar Rapids City Council and committee meetings will be held in person again at City Hall beginning July 13.

Facilities reopening to the public July 6 include Cedar Rapids City Hall, City Services Center, Water Administration Building, and Central Fire Station.

Visit www.Cedar-Rapids.org for more information about specific services.

