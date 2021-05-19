Cedar Falls family shares baby Beau’s journey battling rare form of cancer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alex and Taylor Butler, of Cedar Falls, say their family is seeing incredible support after their son Beau was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this month.

On May 5th, the Butler’s and their 6-month-old son Beau left home for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to get a mass that they thought was hemangioma, a dense group of blood vessels, removed from Beau’s tongue.

”I’ll probably never forget when the doctor came in and said hey, we got some news from pathology, and she pulled up a chair, and my stomach kinda went straight to the floor,” Alex said.

The news after that surgery gave a different diagnosis. The mass on Beau’s tongue was a tumor, spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma. Taylor described hearing that her infant son had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer was terrible, saying “You don’t expect it. Earth-shattering. It’s like getting hit by a bus.”

Alex and Taylor say as they’ve spent much of the past few weeks in Iowa City with Beau, they’ve gotten lots of help from family and friends helping with their two other sons, 6-year-old Xander and 3-year-old Jameson, who are back at home in Cedar Falls.

His parents describe Beau as a very happy six-month old, always smiling and playing.

The Butler family said they’ve seen an overwhelming show of support from friends, family, and even strangers. Alex’s brother, Jonathan Butler, set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical care for Beau. In just a few days, it reached $15,000, triple the initial goal. The total is currently at more than $20,000. Alex and Taylor say they hope to put remaining donations towards helping families in similar situations.

Beau underwent surgery again last Friday to get deeper margins and make sure any remaining cancer cells on his tongue were removed. His parents say the surgery went well, and as of Tuesday, Beau was extubated and recovering. They say the next step is to bring Beau home for a few weeks, before starting six months of chemotherapy.

“We can’t wait, we’ve been itching to get back home and be reunited as a family, the five of us together,” Taylor said.

For updates on Beau’s journey, his family has set a Facebook page that can be found here.

