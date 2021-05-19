Bills to help sexual assault survivors signed into law by Iowa Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (KYOU) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed two bills on Wednesday to assist survivors of sexual assault.

These bills were proposed by the Iowa Attorney General.

House File 603 creates a sexual assault forensic examiner program, which will provide training and resources to health care professionals around the state.

Senate File 451 formally establishes a tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits and ensures future funding for the program.

“I want sexual assault survivors to know that their case matters, that they matter,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “These laws provide critical services to survivors and increase accountability and transparency in the investigations of these crimes.”

