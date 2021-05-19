Advertisement

Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will be in New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

Today is Commencement! President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during graduation ceremonies...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the president was still reviewing what he plans to say.

She confirmed he will discuss his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WTOC)
Officials identify victim in Iowa City suspicious death, now ruled a homicide
Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at 1528 A Avenue NE at around 3:07 a.m....
Cedar Rapids police investigating after gunshots fired in residential area Tuesday morning
Joshua Conklin was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstruction for the June 2019 death of...
Trial date set for man who staged someone’s death to look like suicide in Cedar Rapids
Theo Voshell, 5, contracted COVID-19 last month. His parents believe he got the virus from...
Eastern Iowa parent wants vaccines available for kids under 12 after 5-year-old’s COVID-19 scare
Hy-Vee no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Moviegoers sit in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater...
10 things to be excited about at the movies this summer
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation’
"Loki" debuts June 9 on Disney+.
Hollywood Minute: New ‘Loki,’ ‘Black Widow’ clips
Police in Dubuque are asking for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a physical...
Dubuque police looking for suspect allegedly involved in physical altercation
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel